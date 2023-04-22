Star Financial Group, Inc. - (SFIGA) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Star Financial Group, Inc. - said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Financial Group, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIGA is 0.01%, a decrease of 97.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.97% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

