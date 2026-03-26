Star Equity Holdings (STRR) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Star Equity Holdings (NasdaqGS:STRR) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.75% from the latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Equity Holdings. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 48.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRR is 0.08%, an increase of 51.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.01% to 1,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 314K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 79K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%.

Sentinus holds 66K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Perritt Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 57K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.