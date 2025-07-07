Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 11%

Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividend payments on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are off about 0.5%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: CIFR YTD Return
HCC market cap history
NFG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.