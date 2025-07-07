Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 11%

In trading on Monday, shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $9.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.09% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, STRRP was trading at a 8.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.20% in the "Diagnostics" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividend payments on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are off about 0.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.