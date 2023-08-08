News & Insights

Markets
STRRP

Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10.5% Yield Territory

August 08, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $9.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 175.77% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STRRP was trading at a 3.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 41.81% in the "Diagnostics" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STRRP shares, versus STRR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividend payments on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

STRRP+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are trading flat.

Also see:
 HT shares outstanding history
 AMOT Average Annual Return
 CBEY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STRRP
STRR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.