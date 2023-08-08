Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $9.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 175.77% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STRRP was trading at a 3.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 41.81% in the "Diagnostics" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of STRRP shares, versus STRR:
Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividend payments on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are trading flat.
