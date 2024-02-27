Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/29/24, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/11/24. As a percentage of STRRP's recent share price of $9.68, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of STRRP to trade 2.58% lower — all else being equal — when STRRP shares open for trading on 2/29/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.33%, which compares to an average yield of 10.75% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of STRRP shares, versus STRR:

Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are trading flat.

