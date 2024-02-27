Star Equity Holdings Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for STRRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Star Equity Holdings Inc's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: STRRP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STRR) are trading flat.
