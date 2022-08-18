Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Star Equity Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Star Equity Holdings had debt of US$11.6m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$13.1m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$16.2m in cash, leading to a US$4.64m net cash position. NasdaqGM:STRR Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Healthy Is Star Equity Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Star Equity Holdings had liabilities of US$34.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.23m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$16.2m and US$15.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.77m.

Star Equity Holdings has a market capitalization of US$15.8m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Star Equity Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Star Equity Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Star Equity Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 23%, to US$114m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Star Equity Holdings?

While Star Equity Holdings lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$2.9m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. One positive is that Star Equity Holdings is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But that doesn't change our opinion that the stock is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Star Equity Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

