Star Equity Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Star Equity Holdings will release Q4 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, prior to the market opening on March 20, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results and the management's outlook is set for 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day, with access available via phone and a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations page. Star Equity operates through three divisions: Building Solutions, which includes modular building and structural manufacturing; Energy Services, focused on equipment for the oil and gas sector; and Investments, which manages the company's real estate and investment portfolios.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the financial results release date and conference call indicates transparency and communication with investors, fostering trust and engagement.

The scheduled conference call allows stakeholders to gain insights into the company's outlook, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

The presence of a diversified holding company structure may attract a broader range of investors, as it includes multiple sectors such as Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate that the company is in a reactive position, potentially heightening investor anxiety regarding its performance.

No specific financial performance metrics or highlights were provided, leaving uncertainty about the company’s current financial health and future outlook.

Presence of multiple business divisions suggests complexity that may dilute focus and resources, raising potential concerns about operational efficiency.

FAQ

When will Star Equity Holdings release its Q4 2024 financial results?

Star Equity Holdings will release its financial results for Q4 2024 on March 20, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the Star Equity conference call?

Access the conference call by dialing 1-833-630-1956 for toll-free or 1-412-317-1837 for international calls.

What is the date and time of the Star Equity conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website under Events & Presentations.

What divisions does Star Equity Holdings operate?

Star Equity operates in three divisions: Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP), (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, before the market opens on Thursday, March 20, 2025.





A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on March 20, 2025, to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing:









Toll Free:



1-833-630-1956



1-833-630-1956





International:



1-412-317-1837







A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website at:



https://www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations



.





An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.









About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.









Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently composed of three business divisions: Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments.









Building Solutions









Our Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.









Energy Services









Our Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.









Investments









Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.















For more information contact:

















Star Equity Holdings, Inc.









The Equity Group











Rick Coleman





Lena Cati









CEO





Senior Vice President









203-489-9508





212-836-9611











admin@starequity.com









lcati@equityny.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.