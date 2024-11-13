News & Insights

Star Equity Holdings Awards Stock Units to Executives

November 13, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Star Equity Holdings ( (STRR) ) has shared an update.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has awarded restricted stock units to its executive officers as part of a long-term retention strategy, aiming to boost shareholder value. The grants, effective November 8, 2024, are set to vest annually over three years. CEO Richard K. Coleman, Jr., CFO David J. Noble, and CLO Hannah Bible received grants valued at $70,000, $56,875, and $23,100 respectively, under the company’s 2018 Incentive Plan.

