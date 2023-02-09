Star Equity Fund Increases Position in Servotronics (SVT)

Fintel reports that Star Equity Fund has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Servotronics, Inc. (SVT). This represents 5.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 14, 2022 they reported 0.13MM shares and 5.16% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Servotronics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVT is 0.00%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 279K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 111K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVT by 5.02% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVT by 0.22% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 17K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Servotronics Declares $0.16 Dividend

On May 15, 2019 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.16 per share. Shareholders of record as of June 27, 2019 received the payment on July 15, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $11.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 2.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Servotronics Background Information

The Company is composed of two groups – the ATG and the CPG. The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, pocket knives, machetes and combat knives, survival, sporting, agricultural knives and other edged products for both commercial and government applications.

