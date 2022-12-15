Star Entertainment's Sydney casino regulator-named manager may stay for another year

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 15, 2022 — 11:23 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Friday the tenure of a regulator-appointed manager for its Sydney Casino could be extended by a year till mid-January 2024, from a period of 90 days, to monitor compliance with all relevant laws.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.