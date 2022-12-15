Star Entertainment's Sydney casino regulator-named manager may stay for another year

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Friday the tenure of a regulator-appointed manager for its Sydney Casino could be extended by a year till mid-January 2024, from a period of 90 days, to monitor compliance with all relevant laws.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

