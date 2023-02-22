Star Entertainment's first-half statutory loss widens

Updates with results details

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group's SGR.AX first-half statutory loss widened, the casino operator said on Thursday, as it navigates through regulatory concerns and costs related to compliance procedures.

The company's earnings took a hit from the increased regulatory restrictions at its Sydney operations from mid-September, and rise in competition since the opening of Crown Resort's Sydney operations in August after the New South Wales (NSW) regulator granted it a licence.

The firm, however, posted A$43.6 million in normalised net profit after tax for first-half, compared with A$73.7 million in losses last year.

($1 = 1.4682 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.