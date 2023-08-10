Star Entertainment signs amended deal for New South Wales casino tax rate

Updates with details in paragraphs 2-4, background in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment SGR.AX on Friday said it had reached an in-principle agreement with the New South Wales Treasurer to amend the state's casino duty rates in an attempt to revamp its Sydney business.

The cash-strapped company said the new deal will involve a transition plan to give it more time to stabilise operations surrounding its Sydney casino and prevent further job cuts.

The New South Wales government in December 2022 proposed to raise taxes on casino poker machine operators in the state from July 2023.

"The formal consultative and structured approach implemented by the Government has enabled an in-principle agreement to be reached which protects our Sydney team's jobs and the viability of The Star Sydney," CEO and Managing Director Robbie Cooke said.

Star in April had announced 500 job cuts and trimmed its annual earnings forecast as regulatory restrictions and weak consumer behaviour dent the casino operator's earnings.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

