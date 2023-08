Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment SGR.AX on Friday said it had reached an in-principle agreement with the New South Wales Treasurer to amend the state's casino duty rates in an attempt to revamp its Sydney business.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.