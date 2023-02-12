Star Entertainment sees up to $1.1 bln hit from New South Wales casino tax reform

Adds CEO comment, background

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX on Monday said it expects to incur a non-cash impairment charge of up to A$1.6 billion ($1.11 billion) in the first half of 2023 if a proposed New South Wales hike in the casino duty rate is implemented in its current form.

The company said it intends to undertake an urgent review of Star Sydney's operating model and assets if the state government's proposal goes ahead.

The potential gaming tax changes, which were announced in December and are likely to come into effect in July 2023, would affect Star's operations in Sydney, which made up half its revenue in fiscal 2022, according to its annual report.

"We are engaged in constructive discussions with the NSW Government in relation to the proposed casino duty rate changes," Star Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Robbie Cooke said in a statement.

The casino operator forecast underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of A$330 million to A$360 million for the year ending June 30, 2023, compared to the A$237 million reported last year.

($1 = 1.4457 Australian dollars)

