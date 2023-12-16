Star Entertainment Grp (ASX:SGR) Price Target Decreased by 8.32% to 0.88

The average one-year price target for Star Entertainment Grp (ASX:SGR) has been revised to 0.88 / share. This is an decrease of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 0.96 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.70 to a high of 1.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.43% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Entertainment Grp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGR is 0.04%, a decrease of 32.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.24% to 102,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,650K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,095K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 13.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,637K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,653K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,661K shares, representing a decrease of 112.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 60.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,770K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,779K shares, representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 29.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,785K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,747K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 18.77% over the last quarter.

