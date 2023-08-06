Star Entertainment Grp (ASX:SGR) Price Target Decreased by 23.20% to 1.32

The average one-year price target for Star Entertainment Grp (ASX:SGR) has been revised to 1.32 / share. This is an decrease of 23.20% from the prior estimate of 1.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.94 to a high of 1.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.07% from the latest reported closing price of 1.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Entertainment Grp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGR is 0.06%, a decrease of 30.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.48% to 116,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,661K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,901K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,095K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,310K shares, representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,508K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares, representing an increase of 54.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 64.34% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,779K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing an increase of 41.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 12.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,747K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares, representing an increase of 39.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 1.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.