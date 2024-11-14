News & Insights

Star Energy Sees Change in Shareholder Voting Rights

November 14, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

IGas Energy (GB:STAR) has released an update.

Star Energy Group PLC has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder structure as Perpetual Limited, based in Sydney, Australia, has increased its voting rights in the company from 4.929% to 6.948%. This change, reported on November 13, 2024, highlights a growing interest in Star Energy’s shares, making it a noteworthy development for investors monitoring stock market activities.

