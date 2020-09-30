Star Energy readies amortising green bonds

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (IFR) - Indonesia's Star Energy Geothermal (Salak-Dajarat) has given further details of a proposed US dollar offering of amortising green bonds.

A US$790m 18-year non-call nine tranche with a weighted average life of 14.1 years will be offered to investors, while a 8.5-year non-call 3.5 tranche with a WAL of 5.3 years has been pre-placed with anchor investors.

Credit Suisse, DBS and Deutsche Bank are joint global coordinators and joint green structuring agents, and together with Barclays joint bookrunners. BPI Capital is co-manager. They will arrange investor calls across Asia, Europe and the US from September 30 to October 5.

A proposed benchmark 144A/Reg S offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Star's wholly owned subsidiaries Star Energy Geothermal Darajat II and Star Energy Geothermal Salake will co-issue the proposed bonds.

The notes have expected ratings of Baa3/BBB– (Moody’s/Fitch). Star Energy and the co-issuers recently established a green bond framework with Carbon Trust Assurance providing a pre-issuance second party opinion.

Star Energy has the exclusive rights to explore, develop and utilise geothermal energy in the Darajat and Salak contract areas in Java, Indonesia. it will sell steam produced at its geothermal fields and electricity to state-owned power distributor Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to repay senior debt facilities, fund reserves, and for general corporate purposes.

