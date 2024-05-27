Star Diamond Unveils Promising Diamond Project Outlook

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) has released an update.

Star Diamond Corporation reports successful exploration and evaluation by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada on the Fort à la Corne Project, indicating potential for seventy years of diamond mining across multiple sites. Advanced technology, including a Bauer trench cutter, was employed for bulk sampling, revealing a significant presence of high-value Type IIa diamonds. The findings align with Star Diamond’s previous work and suggest promising prospects for future diamond recovery and mining operations.

