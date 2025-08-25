Markets

Star Diamond Chair, President And CEO Ewan Mason To Retire In November

August 25, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Star Diamond Corp. (DIAM.TO) announced Monday that Chair, President and CEO Ewan Mason has notified the Star Diamond Board of his intention to retire on November 20, 2025 after 7 years on the Board and nearly 3 years as President and CEO.

Lisa Riley, Star Diamond Lead Director, said "The Board will, in due course, launch a search process for a replacement for Mr.Mason that will seek a candidate appropriate for our development stage."

