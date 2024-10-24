Star Combo Pharma Unveils Corporate Governance Achievements

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. (AU:S66) has released an update.

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024, highlighting adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The statement, approved by the board and available on the company’s website, outlines the roles and responsibilities of its board and management, as well as the processes for appointing directors.

