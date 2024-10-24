Star Combo Pharma Strengthens Governance and Diversity

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. (AU:S66) has released an update.

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. has underscored its commitment to corporate governance with a focus on board roles, diversity, and accountability. The company is actively implementing gender diversity measures, with women representing 36% of its workforce as of September 2024. These efforts align with transparent governance practices, ensuring robust management and oversight.

