Star Combo Pharma Highlights Growth at 2024 AGM

Star Combo Pharma Ltd, a leading Australian manufacturer of vitamins and health products, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where CEO Su Zhang shared insights into the company’s ongoing growth and expansion in the market. With a strong presence in both Australia and China, Star Combo continues to leverage its scientific research and natural ingredients to solidify its standing in the health supplement industry. The company remains focused on enhancing its distribution network and product offerings to meet the demands of its global customer base.

