Star Combo Pharma Expands into Gummy Market

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. (AU:S66) has released an update.

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. has completed a facility upgrade for Gummy manufacturing, having received TGA approval, which positions the company to tap into the lucrative Gummy market and aims to boost its revenues. With unaudited revenues already 19% higher than the previous fiscal year, Star Combo is optimistic about the potential growth from its new production capabilities.

