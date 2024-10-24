News & Insights

Star Combo Pharma Announces 2024 AGM and Key Director Re-elections

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. (AU:S66) has released an update.

Star Combo Pharma Ltd. will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26th, inviting shareholders to participate in person or online. Key agenda items include reviewing financial statements and voting on the re-election of directors Richard Allely and Su Zhang. The meeting highlights the company’s ongoing governance and strategic direction, appealing to investors keen on understanding its future leadership framework.

