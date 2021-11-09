Star Bulk (SBLK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 16, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 1.4% in the past 30 days. Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have influenced the company’s third-quarter performance:



A healthy dry bulk market with strong commodity demand across the globe is expected to have aided Star Bulk’s third-quarter performance. This is likely to have driven voyage revenues in the quarter.



Continued fleet expansion initiatives are likely to have driven Star Bulk’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. With the expected increase in Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rates, revenues for the same are expected to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the anticipated increase in vessel operating expenses due to additional crew expenses associated with rise in the number of crew changes might have partly hurt the company’s bottom line in the third quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Star Bulk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Star Bulk has an Earnings ESP of +1.81% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.16, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Star Bulk carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

In the last-reported quarter, Star Bulk delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12.5%. Total revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate but surged more than 100% year over year with higher TCE revenues due to increase in daily TCE per vessel.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and Diana Shipping DSX, as these stocks too possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Copa Holdings has an earnings ESP of +25.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 17.



Diana Shipping has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to announce third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 17.

Snapshot of a Sectorial Release

Investors interested in the transportation sector may also check out the recently released third-quarter 2021 earnings report of Air Transport Services Group ATSG. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, reported third-quarter earnings (excluding 24 cents from non-recurring items) of 60 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. Revenues of $465 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $430 million.

