Star Bulk (SBLK) Surges: Stock Moves 9.6% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 30.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Star Bulk currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Transportation sector is Frontline Ltd FRO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

