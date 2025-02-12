Star Bulk Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 6.7% in the past 60 days to 42 cents per share. The consensus mark has declined 42.5% from fourth-quarter 2023 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $287.1 million, which indicates a decline of 9% from the year-ago actuals.

SBLK surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched in the other two quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%.

Against this backdrop, let us check out the factors expected to have influenced Star Bulk’s December-quarter performance.

We expect SBLK’s results to reflect the bearishness surrounding the tanker market, as tanker rates are currently not at healthy levels. The slowdown in global economic growth has hurt shipping rates. An oversupply of vessels and subdued demand has hit tanker rates.

We expect vessel operating expenses to have been high in the to-be-reported quarter. This is likely to have dented SBLK’s bottom-line performance. Costs are most likely to have shot up due to elevated fuel expenses. Supply-chain disruptions are anticipated to have dampened this shipping company’s performance. However, continued fleet expansion (including cargo fleet) initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance.

Earnings Whisper for SBLK

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Star Bulk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of SBLK: Star Bulk has an Earnings ESP of -8.43%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SBLK’s Zacks Rank: Star Bulk currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates in the next earnings release.

Golar LNG Limited GLNG has an Earnings ESP of +11.58% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GLNG is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 27. GLNG has an encouraging earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 30.2%.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS, popularly known as Volaris, based in Mexico, currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. Upbeat air travel demand is aiding the company. VLRS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24.

Despite capacity reduction due to engine inspections, the Mexican airline expects total revenues for 2024 to be close to 2023. The top line is likely to have been aided by an increase in base fares and ancillary revenue per passenger.

Demand is likely to have increased, with management stating that booking trends for the peak holiday season were robust. VLRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 159.5%.

