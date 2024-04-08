Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ended the recent trading session at $23.85, demonstrating a -0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.06% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.87, signifying a 141.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $264.59 million, up 18.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.31 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +134.24% and +33.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 63.26% upward. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.05 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

