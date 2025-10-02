Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $18.53, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

The stock of shipping company has fallen by 1.11% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.35, marking a 50.7% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $276.05 million, showing a 19.82% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -60.46% and -17.26%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.31, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

