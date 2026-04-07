Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $23.72, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.6% outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 9.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 657.14% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $268.55 million, reflecting a 16.43% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, signifying shifts of +159.79% and +14.9%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.88% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.81.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.