Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ended the recent trading session at $14.96, demonstrating a -0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Shares of the shipping company have appreciated by 18.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 131.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.48 million, down 20.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion, which would represent changes of -55.51% and -15.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24.81% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.44, so one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

