Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $20.64, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 114.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $344.28 million, indicating a 54.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +91.85% and +41.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Star Bulk Carriers possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.72, so one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

