Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $22.56, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 23.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.04 million, down 45.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.01.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

