Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $17.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 0.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 68.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $242.95 million, down 41.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, which would represent changes of -56.4% and -27.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.76% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.72.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

