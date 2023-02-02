Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.13, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 22.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 72.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $274.04 million, down 45.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.39, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

