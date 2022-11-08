Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $19.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 3.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $339.48 million, down 18.33% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.74% and +1.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.83% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.59.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.