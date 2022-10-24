Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.98, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 1% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $343.13 million, down 17.46% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.01% and +2.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Star Bulk Carriers has a Forward P/E ratio of 3 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.23, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.