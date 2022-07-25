Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $25.40, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.15% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.32 million, up 21.48% from the year-ago period.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.57 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11% and +8.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.52% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

