Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $19.28, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 20.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 10.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.03%.

SBLK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SBLK to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 657.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $406.04 million, up 102.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, which would represent changes of +3741.18% and +96.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBLK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.03% higher. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SBLK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.15, so we one might conclude that SBLK is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

