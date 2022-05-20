Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $32.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 9.52% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 9.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.5% in that time.

Star Bulk Carriers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 291.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $338.57 million, up 68.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.8% and -1.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.59, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

