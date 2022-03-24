Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $29.58, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.12% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 280.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $336.2 million, up 67.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.85% and -2.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.32, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

