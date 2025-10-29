Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves 1.92%: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $18.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 1.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 0.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 60.56% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $266.75 million, showing a 22.52% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -63.5% and -17.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.79% lower. As of now, Star Bulk Carriers holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.16.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

