Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.50, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.74% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 8.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 7.81%, and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 785.71%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $268.55 million, showing a 16.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.75 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +183.51% and +14.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.