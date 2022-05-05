Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $30.68, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 17.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 291.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $338.57 million, up 68.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.8% and -1.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.43, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

