Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.51, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 14.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $344.28 million, up 54.32% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, indicating changes of +83.7% and +41.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Star Bulk Carriers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.13.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

