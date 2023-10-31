Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves 0.65%: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $18.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 3.39% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.86% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, down 87.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $191.37 million, down 47.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $922.04 million, indicating changes of -65.99% and -35.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.51% higher within the past month. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.39 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.