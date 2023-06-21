Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $18.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.05% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $242.95 million, down 41.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, which would represent changes of -56.4% and -27.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.76% lower. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Star Bulk Carriers has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.06, so we one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

