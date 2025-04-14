Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ending at $14.21, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the shipping company witnessed a loss of 14.22% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.28, marking a 132.18% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $203.25 million, indicating a 21.64% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.50 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, signifying shifts of -42.97% and -14.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.63 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.