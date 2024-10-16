Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) ended the recent trading session at $19.88, demonstrating a -0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 5.48% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.73, reflecting a 114.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $344.28 million, up 54.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion, which would represent changes of +91.85% and +41.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.84.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.